|
|
James (Jim) Henry Gibbons Formerly of Hampton and Lithgow then Brisbane and Morayfield. Born 17/11/1930 - Died 9/12/2019 in Morayfield hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly beloved husband of Mary Gibbons (nee: Corney), dearly loved brother of Shirley and Ron (dec) Larnach. Loved father of Raymond and Gai, Michael and Chanley, David and Angie. Loved pop to Cindy, Kristy and Jay, Matthew, Katrina and James, Morgan and Grace, Steven and Mary. Loved great grandfather to his 14 great grandchildren. Resting peacefully now but forever loved and always in our hearts. A funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December 2019 at 11am at the Great Southern Memorial Park in Mount Cotton, Brisbane, Qld.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019