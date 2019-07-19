Home
Janice Merle LARKIN


1943 - 2019
Janice Merle LARKIN Notice
LARKIN: Janice Merle (Jan) 16 July, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Formerly of Ben Bullen. Dearly loved daughter of Reg & Gladys (both dec), loved sister & sister-in-law of Reginald & Aileen and Geoffrey, much loved auntie of Gregory & Brenda, great auntie of Grant. Aged 76 years "Rest in Peace" A service for JANICE will be held in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Portland ON MONDAY (22 ND JULY, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the service the Cortege will proceed to the Anglican portion of CullenBullen Cemetery.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 19, 2019
