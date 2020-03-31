|
McMAHON (nee SMITH): Jean Mary 24 March, 2020 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Col (dec), loved mother of Diane, Esme, John, much loved Nan of Aaron & Kara, Andrew & Kelly, Kendall, Chris & Georgia, Kerryanne & Robbie, Amanda & Brendan, Leigh & Amy, great grandmother of her 5 great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law of Hugh, Joyce & Dick Morgan, Ken (all dec), Len (dec) & Gail, David, Edna & John Witherspoon (dec), Jean & Jim Scoular (dec), fond auntie of their families. Aged 89 years Forever loved Prayers for the repose of Jean's soul were offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow followed by private cremation yesterday, Monday, 30TH March, 2020.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 31, 2020