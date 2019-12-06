|
KEARNEY (nee SLOANE): Jean Olive 24 November, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Cyril (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Narelle, Tim & Carol (dec), Brad & Kieran, much loved Nan of Mark & Leonie, John & Kristie, Christopher & Chelsea, Leanne & Chris, Craig & Chrystal, Seanne & Erin, much loved great grandmother of her 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister & sister-in-law of Joan & Henry Bird, Beryl & Doug Wilson (all dec). Aged 91 years. Forever in our hearts Respecting Jean's wishes a private family service was held in the chapel of Kerry Linegar Funerals ON WEDNESDAY (4TH DECEMBER, 2019), followed by private cremation.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019