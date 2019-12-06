Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Olive KEARNEY

Add a Memory
Jean Olive KEARNEY Notice
KEARNEY (nee SLOANE): Jean Olive 24 November, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Cyril (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Narelle, Tim & Carol (dec), Brad & Kieran, much loved Nan of Mark & Leonie, John & Kristie, Christopher & Chelsea, Leanne & Chris, Craig & Chrystal, Seanne & Erin, much loved great grandmother of her 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister & sister-in-law of Joan & Henry Bird, Beryl & Doug Wilson (all dec). Aged 91 years. Forever in our hearts Respecting Jean's wishes a private family service was held in the chapel of Kerry Linegar Funerals ON WEDNESDAY (4TH DECEMBER, 2019), followed by private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -