CROWE (nee CHODAT): Jeanette Maree 14 September, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Bathurst Base Hospital. Of Portland. Loving wife of Greg, loved mother & mother-in-law of Robert & Helen, Geoff & Tanya, Katrina & Jason, much loved Nan of Jacob, Jayden, Joel, Lacee, great grandmother of Chase, Honor, Beckham, Blair, Catherina, dear sister & sister-in-law of Marie, Billie, Debbie & Barry and auntie of their families. Aged 73 years 'Forever in our hearts' A service for JEANETTE will be held in Portland Uniting Church, Wolgan Street, Portland TODAY, FRIDAY, (20TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 2.00 PM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Lawn portion of Portland Cemetery. Members of the Portland RSL Sport and Recreation Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019