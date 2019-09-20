Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette CROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Maree CROWE

Add a Memory
Jeanette Maree CROWE Notice
CROWE (nee CHODAT): Jeanette Maree 14 September, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Bathurst Base Hospital. Of Portland. Loving wife of Greg, loved mother & mother-in-law of Robert & Helen, Geoff & Tanya, Katrina & Jason, much loved Nan of Jacob, Jayden, Joel, Lacee, great grandmother of Chase, Honor, Beckham, Blair, Catherina, dear sister & sister-in-law of Marie, Billie, Debbie & Barry and auntie of their families. Aged 73 years 'Forever in our hearts' A service for JEANETTE will be held in Portland Uniting Church, Wolgan Street, Portland TODAY, FRIDAY, (20TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 2.00 PM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Lawn portion of Portland Cemetery. Members of the Portland RSL Sport and Recreation Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.