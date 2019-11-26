|
|
BENNETT (nee BATCHELDOR): Jessie Eva Pearl 22 November, 2019 peacefully at her home in Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Ted (deceased), loved mother & mother-in-law of Gail & Mark Allan, Leonie & Terry Cambourn, much loved Nana of Hayley & Garth, Scott, Amy & Brett, Brett & Jess, Benjamin, adored Great Nan of Matilda, Emily, Zoe, Niamh & Juno, dear sister & sister-in-law of Allan (deceased) & Glad, Hope & Roy, Dot & Bob, Win & Harold (all deceased), fond auntie of their families. In her 93rd year. Always in our hearts. Reunited with her beloved Ted. For funeral arrangements please refer to our website or telephone 6351 2661.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019