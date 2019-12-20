|
SMITH (nee MATHIE): Joanne Leigh 7 December, 2019 peacefully at Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital, Katoomba. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Lexii, devoted grandmother of Archie & Airlie, dear sister & sister-in-law of Louise & Kerry, Blair and fond auntie of their families. Aged 56 years Forever in our hearts A service for JOANNE will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (2ND JANUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. Employees, clients & families of LINC are invited to attend. No flowers by request in lieu donations could be considered to the Leukaemia Foundation and may be left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019