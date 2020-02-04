Home
John Andrew FRAZER: Notice
FRAZER: John Andrew 1 February, 2020 at Tabulam Cottages, Portland. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, loved father & father-in-law of Andrew & Kate, Felicity & Tony Della Bosca and Margot Frazer, much loved 'Grandad' of Dominic, Imogen & Annika, dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle of his family. Aged 82 years "May he rest in peace." Prayers for the repose of the soul of JOHN will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (6TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the St. Vincent de Paul Society & may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020
