BROWN JOHN HENRY (JB) 27 June 2019 Dearly loved husband of Carol. Loving father and father-in-law of Robert (deceased) Rachael and Troy . Adored pop of Samantha , Sophie and Rebecca. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Allan (dec) & Kerry, Garry & Karen, Joy & Tim (dec) and Alan & Denise and Uncle Jack to all their families. Aged 72 A Service for the late John Henry Brown will be held at the Chapel of Castlebrook Memorial Park,Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Friday the 5th of July at 10.00 am
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 2, 2019
