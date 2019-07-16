Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for John CAESAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CAESAR

Add a Memory
John CAESAR Notice
CAESAR: John 6 July, 2019 peacefully at Concord Repatriation General Hospital, Concord. Of Cullen Bullen. Loving husband of Wendy, much loved father & father-in-law of Nichole, Michelle & Grant, Mark & Donna, Jamee & Derek, Victor & Kathryn, Ross & Kerrilyn, cherished Pa of his 11 grandchildren. Aged 79 years "Almost 39" To be present with his Lord Funeral and committal services for JOHN will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (18TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices