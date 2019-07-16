|
|
CAESAR: John 6 July, 2019 peacefully at Concord Repatriation General Hospital, Concord. Of Cullen Bullen. Loving husband of Wendy, much loved father & father-in-law of Nichole, Michelle & Grant, Mark & Donna, Jamee & Derek, Victor & Kathryn, Ross & Kerrilyn, cherished Pa of his 11 grandchildren. Aged 79 years "Almost 39" To be present with his Lord Funeral and committal services for JOHN will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (18TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 16, 2019