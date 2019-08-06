|
FARDELL, John Cecil 30th July 2019 at Rylstone Hospital, late of Mudgee Street Rylstone. Much loved father and father in law of Janyne & Len, Anthony & Donna. Adored Pop of Jessica, Liam and Bronte. Much loved brother of Barry, Peter, Lorraine & Debbie and their families. Aged 78 years 'Forever in our thoughts' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate John's Life, which will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday 8th August 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery, Rylstone. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Rylstone Hospital. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019