Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
Mort Street
Lithgow
CRANE: John (Jack) 28 February, 2020 at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Beloved son of Bill & Maggie (both deceased), loved brother & brother-in-law of Robert, Jim & Beryl (all deceased), Peter (deceased) & Marie, Kathleen & Clem Williams (both deceased), Margaret (deceased) & Ray Doyle, fond uncle of his 19 nieces & nephews and their families. In his 95th year Gone home. Lest we forget. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of JACK CRANE will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (5TH MARCH, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the mass the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No.1 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. Members of the City of Lithgow RSL Sub-branch (medals), Lithgow Legacy, Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation & may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020
