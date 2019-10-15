Home
GLENDINNING: John (Johnboy) 13 October, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Loved father & father-in-law of Sandra & David Forbes, Allan & Kaylene, Michael (dec), Susan Glendinning, Julie & Mark Gill, much loved Grandad of Samuel, Brody, Grace, Ty & Jorja, dear brother & brother-in-law of Peter & Vanessa, George (dec) & fond uncle of their families. Aged 79 years "Forever in our hearts" Prayers for the repose of the soul of JOHN will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (18 TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 1.00PM. At the conclusion of the prayers private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club & Club Lithgow are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Cancer Council NSW & may be left at the Church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
