HODGKINSON: John (Pop) 10 September, 2019 suddenly at his home. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Lyn & Steve, Kathy & Leigh, Chris, much loved Pop of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family, dear brother of Mary & Nancy, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 88 years "Loved friend & mentor to many" Funeral & committal services for JOHN will be held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura ON THURSDAY (19TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Lithgow Community Projects and may be left at the Chapel.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 13, 2019