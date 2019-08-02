Home
John Lawrence MCCABE


1951 - 2019
John Lawrence MCCABE Notice
McCABE: John Lawrence 23 July, 2019 suddenly at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Lithgow. Loving son of John & Agnes (both dec), dear brother & brother-in-law of Anne, Paul (dec), Tom, Cathie & Renato, Michael (dec), and uncle of their families. Aged 68 years Forever in our hearts Graveside prayers for the repose of JOHN'S soul will be offered in the Lawn No.2 Portion of Lithgow Cemetery ON MONDAY (5TH AUGUST, 2019) AT 1.00PM. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019
