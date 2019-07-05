|
JOHN MCDONALD Passed away 1st July 2019. Aged 72 years. Late of Mendooran & Formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved partner of Rhonda (dec). Loving father of Mary-Louise and Patrick. Cherished Poppy of Hannah. Adored brother & uncle to his family. John's funeral service will be held in the St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am, Friday 12th July 2019, followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of; The Abbey Funeral Home Dubbo 02 6881 8988.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 5, 2019