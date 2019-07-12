|
|
CAMBRIDGE (nee HAYES): Joyce Mercia 6 July, 2019 passed away at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec), cherished Mum & mother-in-law of Billy & Helen, Johnny & Joanne, Liz & Smiley Baker, Special Nana of Matt, Andy, Mark (dec), Chantelle, Ettie (dec), Luke, Sarah, Kerrie, Stephen, Rachel and their partners, Great Nana of Reannon, Zanna, Izaak, Tom, Finn, Jack, Hayden, Noah, Riley and Mia, dear sister of Marj (dec). Aged 95 years Gone to be with Dad Love you Mum Funeral and committal services for JOYCE will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON TUESDAY (16TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of Lithgow Legacy are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 12, 2019