MONAGHAN (nee COSTELLO): Joyce Margaret 27 August, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of South Bowenfels. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Ron & Sharron, Sandra (dec), Pam Shadbolt, Narelle & Bob Taylor, Terry & Arlene, Karen & Derek Holland, cherished Nan of her grandchildren & great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law of Bill (dec) & Esme, Dixie (dec), Elsie & Colin (dec), Jim & Shirley (both dec) and fond auntie of their families. Aged 92 years. We will meet again. Funeral & Committal services for JOYCE will be held in Old Bowenfels Presbyterian Church, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (4TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Dementia Australia & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019