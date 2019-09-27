|
Lovett, Judith Maureen Ann 20.01.1945 - 21.09.2019 Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother and great grandmother to all her family. Will be sadly missed by all. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Judy's life to be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Rd, West Bathurst on Thursday 3rd October 2019, commencing at 11am. Lithgow City Funerals (02) 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019