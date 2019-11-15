Home
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Stephens Anglican Church
Portland
June Edna LANE

June Edna LANE Notice
LANE (nee NICHOLSON): June Edna 11 November, 2019 peacefully at Bathurst Base Hospital. Of Portland. Dearly loved wife of Jim (deceased), loved mother & mother-in-law of Jim & Jenny, Carol & Brian, Jennifer (deceased), Geoff & Suzanne, much loved Nan of her grandchildren & great grandchildren, dear sister, sister-in-law & auntie of her family. Aged 89 years. Forever in our hearts. Funeral & committal services for JUNE will be held in St. Stephens Anglican Church, Portland TODAY, FRIDAY (15TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 2.30PM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Garden Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Young Care & may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
