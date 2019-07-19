Home
June Valerie LEGGE


1933 - 2019
June Valerie LEGGE Notice
LEGGE (nee BURROUGHS): June Valerie 15 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Alex (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Val & Speed, Sandy, Bev & Paul (dec), Tom, Diana & Ian, Peter & Jenni, much loved Nan of Carlo, Cherie, Sam, Scott (dec), Anthony, Mark, Jessica, Benton, Jarrod, Matthew & her great grandchildren Byron, Sienna, Howie and Oaklyn, dear sister of Bonjon, Rosie, Georgie, Lilian and Kenny (all dec) and fond auntie of their families. Aged 86 years Gone to be with Dad. Love you Mum. Prayers for the repose of the soul of JUNE will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON WEDNESDAY (24TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No.1 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. Members of the Vale Ladies and L.I.N.C are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 19, 2019
