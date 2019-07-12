|
TULLEY: Kenneth John (Ken) 7 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Rydal. Dearly loved husband of Norma, loved father & father-in-law of Janelle & Andy, Darren, much loved Pop of Courtney & Ross, Ryan & Amanda, Luke (dec), Terry, Sarah and of his 4 great grandchildren. Aged 83 years. Loved always. A graveside service for KEN will be held in the Anglican portion of Rydal Cemetery TODAY, FRIDAY (12TH JULY, 2019) at 2.30PM. Members of the Rydal Bushfire Brigade & the Rydal Show Society are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 12, 2019