DUKES: Kenneth George (Rocky) 9 September, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family. Of Gosforth. Formerly of Wallerawang. Soul mate of Robyn, loving father & father-in-law of Kylie (dec) & Michael Barrett, Justin & Abbie, Carl & Tracey, grandfather of Baby Angel (dec), Axyl, Amber-Jane and Levi, loving brother & brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Aged 69 years "Forever in our hearts until we meet again" A service for KENNETH will be held in St. John The Evangelist Church, Wallerawang, ON MONDAY (16TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Lawn Portion of Pipers Flat Cemetery.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 13, 2019