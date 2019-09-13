Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth DUKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth George DUKES

Add a Memory
Kenneth George DUKES Notice
DUKES: Kenneth George (Rocky) 9 September, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family. Of Gosforth. Formerly of Wallerawang. Soul mate of Robyn, loving father & father-in-law of Kylie (dec) & Michael Barrett, Justin & Abbie, Carl & Tracey, grandfather of Baby Angel (dec), Axyl, Amber-Jane and Levi, loving brother & brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Aged 69 years "Forever in our hearts until we meet again" A service for KENNETH will be held in St. John The Evangelist Church, Wallerawang, ON MONDAY (16TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Lawn Portion of Pipers Flat Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices