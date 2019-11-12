|
|
|
DOYLE Kenneth Stephen 'Ken'
6 November 2019
Aged 78 years
of Salamander Bay
Formerly of
Lake Munmorah and Lithgow
Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen, Grahame and Anne, Mark and Nicole. Much loved Pop of Clare, Melissa, Christian, Harrison, Jonathan, Annabelle, and Makenzie.
Family and Friends are invited to attend KEN's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 13/11/19 at 1.00pm.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019