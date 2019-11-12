Home
Kenneth Stephen DOYLE

Kenneth Stephen DOYLE Notice
DOYLE Kenneth Stephen 'Ken'

6 November 2019

Aged 78 years

of Salamander Bay

Formerly of

Lake Munmorah and Lithgow



Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen, Grahame and Anne, Mark and Nicole. Much loved Pop of Clare, Melissa, Christian, Harrison, Jonathan, Annabelle, and Makenzie.



Family and Friends are invited to attend KEN's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 13/11/19 at 1.00pm.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
