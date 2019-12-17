Home
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Mort Street
Lithgow
QUINN: Kerry Maxwell (Bobby Jones) 11 December, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Loved husband of Maree, cherished father & father-in-law of Janene, Gary & Katherine, much loved Grandpa of Joshua, Rebekah, Mathew, Isabella and Jack, loved brother of Ronald, Milton, Graham, Colyn, Diedre and Peter (all dec), much loved uncle of their families. Aged 77 years At Peace Prayers for the repose of KERRY'S soul will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (19TH DECEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers a private interment will take place. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Cancer Council N.S.W. and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019
