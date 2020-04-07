Home
Kiara Madison ELLIOT

ELLIOT: Kiara Madison 22 March, 2020 tragically at Bribie Island, QLD. Of Wallerawang. Dearly loved daughter of Chris & Sam, loved sister of Jai and Beau, much loved granddaughter of Noel & Pat and Denise Smith, dear niece & cousin of her family. Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for Kiara were held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst last Friday (3 rd April, 2020). A memorial service for Kiara will be announced at a later date..



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 7, 2020
