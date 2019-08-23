|
FAHEY: Kym Elizabeth 16 August, 2019 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Steve, loved mother of Elsea, Charlie, Paul and Yolanda, loving Nan of Lilly, much loved daughter of Steve & Edwina Fahey. Aged 46 years Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for KYM will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (23RD AUGUST, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 23, 2019