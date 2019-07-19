|
|
THOMPSON: Lester 13 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Rebecca, loved father & father-in-law of Stephanie & Kristian, Rose & Josh, dear brother & brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Please wear smart casual bright colors. Aged 85 years "Always remembered, Sadly missed" A service for LESTER will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Albert Street, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (19TH JULY, 2019) AT 1.00PM. Thence to be followed by committal prayers at Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura AT 3.00PM. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club and Ulysses Club are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 19, 2019