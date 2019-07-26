|
MORGAN, Lewis Richard (Dick) Passed peacefully on Tuesday 23rd July, 2019 At Tamworth. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael, Graham and Kerry & Michael. Adored grandfather of Timothy, Cassandra, Samantha, Douglas, Courtney and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Dick Morgan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A cremation service is appointed to commence at 11.00am on Tuesday 30th July, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke and Hamilton Funerals Tamworth NSW 2340 [email protected] Phone: 02 6765 3999
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 26, 2019