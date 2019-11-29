Home
Malcolm Eric COCK

COCK: Malcolm Eric (Mac) 25 November, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of South Bowenfels. Dearly loved husband of Shirley (deceased), loved father & father-in-law of Sue Apps (deceased), Nick Cock & Sonia Pavey, Geoff & Pauline Cox, Tony & Sharon Cox, much loved Pop of David, Jennifer, Matthew, Michael, Nathan, Meleisa, Jessica, Lauren & Old Pop of his 12 great grandchildren, dear brother & brother-in-law of Dulcie, Allan & Myra Cox, Alf (deceased), Rex & Eleanor & uncle of their families. Aged 88 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Shirley and daughter Sue. Prayers for the repose of the soul of MALCOLM will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON WEDNESDAY (4TH DECEMBER, 2019) AT 1.00PM. At the conclusion of the prayers private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Small Arms Rifle Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019
