GLENCORSE (nee BUTTIGIEG): Margaret Ann Maria (Margy) 28 October, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Joanne & John Cambridge, Deborah & Merv Slater, Jamie (dec) & Joyce, loving Nan of Kelly, Chantelle, Chloe, Danielle and their partners Kyle, Cassie, Amanda, great grandmother of her great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law of Paul Buttigieg, Josephine Sheppeard, Vincent Buttigieg, Irene Dove, Peter & Kay Buttigieg and auntie of their families. Aged 79 years Reunited with Bill and Jamie. Respecting MARGARET'S wishes a private service was held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Leura LAST WEDNESDAY (6TH NOVEMBER, 2019) followed by cremation.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019