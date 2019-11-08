Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GLENCORSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anna Maria GLENCORSE

Add a Memory
Margaret Anna Maria GLENCORSE Notice
GLENCORSE (nee BUTTIGIEG): Margaret Ann Maria (Margy) 28 October, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Joanne & John Cambridge, Deborah & Merv Slater, Jamie (dec) & Joyce, loving Nan of Kelly, Chantelle, Chloe, Danielle and their partners Kyle, Cassie, Amanda, great grandmother of her great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law of Paul Buttigieg, Josephine Sheppeard, Vincent Buttigieg, Irene Dove, Peter & Kay Buttigieg and auntie of their families. Aged 79 years Reunited with Bill and Jamie. Respecting MARGARET'S wishes a private service was held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Leura LAST WEDNESDAY (6TH NOVEMBER, 2019) followed by cremation.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -