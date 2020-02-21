|
CRONIN (nee ANDERSON): Margaret (Peggy) 16 February, 2020 at Tabulam Cottages, Portland. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Gary & Roslyn, Gail, much loved Nan of Sarah, Doug, Andrew and her great grandchildren, dear sister, sister-in-law & fond auntie of their families. Aged 90 years Forever in our hearts Prayers for the repose of the soul of PEGGY will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (21ST FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Golf Club & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Cancer Research Foundation & may be left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020