BANKS (nee AUSBURN): Maria Blunden (Marie) 29 June, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Cullen Bullen. Much loved wife of Ted (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Ted & Carol (dec), Pam (dec), & Ken, John & Katherine, Maureen & Bernhard, Carol & Jim, Stella (Maree) & Phillip (dec), Greg (dec), Denise & Mick (dec), Janneane & Graham, Les (dec), much loved Big Nan of her 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren, dear sister of Harold, Lillian and auntie of their families. Aged 97 years 'Forever in our hearts' A service for MARIE will be held in St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Cullen Bullen ON FRIDAY (5TH JULY, 2019) AT 2.00 PM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Anglican portion of Cullen Bullen cemetery. No Flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 2, 2019