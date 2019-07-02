Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie BANKS

Add a Memory
Marie BANKS Notice
BANKS (nee AUSBURN): Maria Blunden (Marie) 29 June, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Cullen Bullen. Much loved wife of Ted (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Ted & Carol (dec), Pam (dec), & Ken, John & Katherine, Maureen & Bernhard, Carol & Jim, Stella (Maree) & Phillip (dec), Greg (dec), Denise & Mick (dec), Janneane & Graham, Les (dec), much loved Big Nan of her 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren, dear sister of Harold, Lillian and auntie of their families. Aged 97 years 'Forever in our hearts' A service for MARIE will be held in St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Cullen Bullen ON FRIDAY (5TH JULY, 2019) AT 2.00 PM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Anglican portion of Cullen Bullen cemetery. No Flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices