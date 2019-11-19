|
|
BREEN : Marie Therese 13 November, 2019 at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Formerly of West Ryde. Beloved daughter of Laurie & Vernetta Breen (both deceased), Loving sister & sister-in-law of Trevor (deceased), Tim & Joy, loved auntie of Rebecca, Dave, Harrison & Jack. Aged 80 years 'Advance Australia Fair' Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIE will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (20TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the prayers following the mass the cortege will proceed to the family grave Catholic No.1 portion of Lithgow Cemetery.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019