Milba Dorothy MEWBURN


1942 - 2019
Milba Dorothy MEWBURN Notice
MEWBURN (nee KIRK): Milba Dorothy 18 August, 2019 peacefully at Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital, Katoomba. Of Portland & formerly of Mount Wilson. Dearly loved wife of Albert (deceased). Aged 77 years Rest in Peace A service for MILBA MEWBURN will be held in the Anglican Church of St. George, The Avenue, Mount Wilson ON TUESDAY (3RD SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 1.00PM thence to be followed by interment in the adjoining church yard cemetery.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 27, 2019
