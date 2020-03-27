|
|
BANNON (nee CRAWFORD): Nancy Ann 20 March, 2020 peacefully at her home in Portland. Dearly loved wife of Cliff (deceased), loved mother & mother-in-law of Julie & Robert Williams, Mary (deceased) & Stephen Murray, Kim & Bruce Groves, much loved 'Grandma' of Stuart, Bradley, Alisa, Lyndall, Nathanael, Rebekah, Trent, Chelsey, Merryn, Olivia, Sophie, Rylan & their partners and of her 11 great grandchildren, dear sister of Allan (deceased), fond auntie of Kerry & Stephen. Aged 85 years Forever in our hearts. Requiem mass for the repose of Nancy's soul was celebrated in St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Portland followed by private cremation last Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020