|
|
OUSBY: Robert James (Stan) 13 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Tanderra Nursing Home, Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Kaye, dear brother & brother-in-law of Valerie (dec) & John, Ronald (dec), Richard (Dickie), Ralph Hatton and uncle of Gary, Karen, Mark, Neville Delaney and their families. Aged 72 years "Forever in our hearts" Funeral and committal services for STAN will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (17TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Tanderra Nursing Home and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 16, 2019