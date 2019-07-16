Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for OUSBY ROBERT JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OUSBY ROBERT JAMES


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
OUSBY ROBERT JAMES Notice
OUSBY: Robert James (Stan) 13 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Tanderra Nursing Home, Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Kaye, dear brother & brother-in-law of Valerie (dec) & John, Ronald (dec), Richard (Dickie), Ralph Hatton and uncle of Gary, Karen, Mark, Neville Delaney and their families. Aged 72 years "Forever in our hearts" Funeral and committal services for STAN will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (17TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Tanderra Nursing Home and may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices