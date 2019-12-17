|
|
KNIGHT (nee UPTON): Patricia Louise (Pat) 15 December, 2019 peacefully at Portland Tabulam Cottages, Portland. Formerly of Lithgow. Beloved wife of Leo (dec), loving mother & mother-in-law of Geoff & Barb, David & Sheena, Ian (dec), Vivienne & John Martin, Paul & Michelle, much loved Nan of Tallis, Tim, Ashleigh, Tyler, Paris, Jenna, Hannah, Harry, dear sister & sister-in-law of Peter Upton, David & Barbara Upton and auntie of their families Aged 84 years Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for PATRICIA will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (19TH DECEMBER, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the services a private interment will take place. Members of Club Lithgow, Lithgow Tennis Club and Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Portland Tabulam Cottages and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019