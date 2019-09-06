|
BRESAC: Paul Anthony 4 September, 2019 suddenly at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved son of Otto (dec) & Margaret, husband of Carla (dec), loving partner of Narelle, loved father of Fallon, dear brother & brother-in-law of Cathy, Bernard & Bev, Gemma & Wayne Clarke, Peter & Debbie, Frances, Damien & Jay, and uncle of their families, loved by his extended family. Aged 63 years "Gave so much to others & asked for nothing in return." Prayers for the repose of PAUL'S soul will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON MONDAY (9TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers a private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow & Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the National Heart Foundation and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 6, 2019