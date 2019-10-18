|
HOGAN (nee KELLY): Pauline Ann 15 October, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Tom (deceased), loved mother & mother-in-law of Paul (deceased), Carlene & Alistair Dowie, Matthew & Karen, Robyn & Michael Nicholson, Sue & Paul McKinnon, much loved 'Nan' of Mickayla, Sammie, Thomas, Dane, Ellen, Katherine, Ben, Rebecca, Molly, Dominic & Tessa, dear sister of Robyn & Raymond, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 80 years "May she rest in peace with her beloved Tom." Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of PAULINE will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON MONDAY (21ST OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the Mass, private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Lithgow Hospital Auxiliary & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019