Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DRINKALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ashley DRINKALL

Add a Memory
Peter Ashley DRINKALL Notice
DRINKALL: Peter Ashley (Drinx) 10 October, 2019 peacefully at his home. Of Wallerawang and formerly of Bathurst & Sydney. Dearly loved husband of Dot, loved father of Jacquelene & Nina, much loved Pop of Louis, dear brother of Lynette, dear brother-in-law of John & the Trotter family and a fond uncle of their families Aged 75 years "Forever in our hearts" A memorial service to celebrate the life of PETER will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (18TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. Members of the Lithgow Environment Group & the Barton Park Giant Trees Arboretum Inc. are invited to attend. Flowers are appreciated but as an alternative, donations could be considered to the Barton Park Giant Trees Arboretum Inc. and may be left at the Church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices