DRINKALL: Peter Ashley (Drinx) 10 October, 2019 peacefully at his home. Of Wallerawang and formerly of Bathurst & Sydney. Dearly loved husband of Dot, loved father of Jacquelene & Nina, much loved Pop of Louis, dear brother of Lynette, dear brother-in-law of John & the Trotter family and a fond uncle of their families Aged 75 years "Forever in our hearts" A memorial service to celebrate the life of PETER will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (18TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. Members of the Lithgow Environment Group & the Barton Park Giant Trees Arboretum Inc. are invited to attend. Flowers are appreciated but as an alternative, donations could be considered to the Barton Park Giant Trees Arboretum Inc. and may be left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019