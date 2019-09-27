Home
Peter John DRAY

Peter John DRAY Notice
DRAY: Peter John 21 September, 2019 peacefully at Opal Aged Care, Bathurst. Dearly loved son of Allan (dec) & Mary, dear brother of Sandra, Narrelle, Annette, Victor, Fran, Keith, John, Jean & brother-in-law of their partners and uncle of their families. Aged 62 years "For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much." Funeral and committal services for PETER will be held in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Portland ON MONDAY (30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Glenray Bathurst and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019
