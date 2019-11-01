Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRIMSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Thomas GRIMSHAW

Add a Memory
Peter Thomas GRIMSHAW Notice
GRIMSHAW: Peter Thomas 27 October, 2019 at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Lithgow. Loved father & father-in-law of Gavin & Som, Bradley, dear brother & brother-in-law of Reg (dec) & Judy and fond uncle of their family. Aged 83 years "Forever in our Hearts" A service for PETER will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON WEDNESDAY (6TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club & Club Lithgow are invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -