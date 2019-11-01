|
GRIMSHAW: Peter Thomas 27 October, 2019 at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Lithgow. Loved father & father-in-law of Gavin & Som, Bradley, dear brother & brother-in-law of Reg (dec) & Judy and fond uncle of their family. Aged 83 years "Forever in our Hearts" A service for PETER will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON WEDNESDAY (6TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club & Club Lithgow are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019