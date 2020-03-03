Home
STAR (nee TOWNSEND): Poppy 1 March, 2020 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Larry (dec) & Lenore, Bill & Leana, Michael & Angela, much loved Nan of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in- law and auntie of their families. Aged 96 years. Forever in our hearts Prayers for the repose of the soul of POPPY will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (6TH MARCH, 2020) AT 1.30PM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Catholic No.2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020
