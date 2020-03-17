Home
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church
Lithgow
More Obituaries for Raymond BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond BURGESS

Raymond BURGESS Notice
BURGESS: Raymond (Ray) 13 March, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Aaron & Shellie, Ashleigh & Michael, much loved Grandad of Ashton, Lilly, Toby & Corbin, dear brother of Lyn Reynolds, fond uncle of Farrin, Brendan and their families. Aged 61years Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for RAY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (20TH MARCH, 2020) AT 1.00PM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 17, 2020
