Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church
Lithgow
Richard Alan OUSBY

Richard Alan OUSBY Notice
OUSBY: Richard Alan (Dick) 21 February, 2020 peacefully at his home. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father & father-in-law of Sharon & Jodie, Alan, much loved 'Poppy' of Sharlene, Kymberlie, Jake, great 'Poppy' of Rubi, Ava, Xander, Kaiden (dec), dear brother, brother-in-law & fond uncle of their families & best mate of Kevin. Aged 70 years. Forever in our hearts A service for RICHARD will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (28TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020
