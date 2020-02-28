|
OUSBY: Richard Alan (Dick) 21 February, 2020 peacefully at his home. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father & father-in-law of Sharon & Jodie, Alan, much loved 'Poppy' of Sharlene, Kymberlie, Jake, great 'Poppy' of Rubi, Ava, Xander, Kaiden (dec), dear brother, brother-in-law & fond uncle of their families & best mate of Kevin. Aged 70 years. Forever in our hearts A service for RICHARD will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (28TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020