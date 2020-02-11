|
|
COLLINS: Richard Edward Snr. 5 February, 2020 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Kanimbla Valley. Dearly loved husband of Dessi (deceased), loved father & father-in-law of Geoffrey (deceased), Richard & Robyn, Judith, Tanya & Ernie (deceased), much loved 'Grandpa' of his grandchildren & great grandchildren, dear brother of Jean, Sidney, Shirley, Margaret, Stella (deceased) & Claudette (deceased), fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 90 years. Forever loved. For funeral arrangements please contact;
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020