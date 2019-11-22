|
|
WARNER: Richard Leslie (Dick)) 18 November, 2019 suddenly at his home in Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, loved father & father-in-law of Lee & Kristy, Nadina & Jordan Roy, much loved Pop of Miranda & Brayden, dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle of his family. 'Such is life' Funeral & committal services for RICHARD will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst ON TUESDAY (26TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019