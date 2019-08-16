Home
More Obituaries for Robert DICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David DICKSON


1958 - 2019
Robert David DICKSON Notice
DICKSON: Robert David (Rob) 8 August, 2019 unexpectedly at Sodwalls. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Kathy, loved father & father-in-law of Matthew & Laura, Rachel & Chris Holden, Aliesha & Jonny Zuvela, much loved Pop of Mia, Evie, Zeke, Seth & Annaliese, dear brother of Sharon & Lisa, loved son-in-law of Frank & Patricia Godfrey, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 61 years "Now with God" Funeral & committal services for the late ROB DICKSON will be held in the Lithgow Bible Church, Col Drewe Drive, Lithgow ON TUESDAY (20TH AUGUST, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Optimists Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to CareFlight & may be left at the Church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019
