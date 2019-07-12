|
DAVERN: Ronald Hector (Ron) 1 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Formerly of Portland. Husband of Helen, loved father & father-in-law of Dean & Dianne, Amber & Jamie (both dec), Mark & Karen, Glenn, loving grandfather of his grandchildren, loving brother and brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 80 years "Always loved" A graveside service for RON will be held in the Church of England portion of Ilford Cemetery, Cafe Road, Ilford ON MONDAY (15TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Cancer Council N.S.W. and may be left at the cemetery.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 12, 2019